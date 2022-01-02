Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda shares NFT plans

A letter from Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has shared details on how the company could develop blockchain games.

Matsuda released a letter that said that blockchain understanding could help create a world in which players can contribute to the creation of games in a new way.

“Games have traditionally involved a unidirectional flow whereby creators such as ourselves provide a game to the consumers that play them,” he said. “The driver that most enables such self-sustaining game growth is diversity, both in how people engage with interactive content like games, and in their motivations for doing so. Advances in token economies will likely add further momentum to this trend of diversification. I see the “play to earn” concept that has people so excited as a prime example of this.”

Matsuda says that most “play for fun” players are happy with the current design of games and are hesitant to change, but that a group of “play to contribute” players engage with content to help make it more exciting, including players who create user-generated content (UGC). “UGC has been brought into being solely because of individuals’ desire for self-expression and not because any explicit incentive existed to reward them for their creative efforts. I see this as one reason that there haven’t been as many major game-changing content that were user-generated as one would expect,” Matsuda continues.

Matsuda believes that blockchain games could reward those who create content. “With advances in token economies, users will be provided with explicit incentives, thereby resulting not only in greater consistency in their motivation, but also creating a tangible upside to their creative efforts. I believe that this will lead to more people devoting themselves to such efforts and to greater possibilities of games growing in exciting ways.”

The letter ends by saying that Square Enix could soon be issuing their own NFT’s through their games due to improved awareness and understanding of token economies.

