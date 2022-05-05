The date for Summer Game Fest has been confirmed by Geoff Keighley

Host Geoff Keighley has announced an air date for the 2022 Summer Game Fest.

The event will air on June 9 at 6PM GMT / 11AM PST / 2PM ET and feature a “live cross-industry showcase, game announcements” and reveals.

The showcase will also be streamed at participating IMAX movie theatres across the UK, US and Canada, although details on that have yet to be announced.

We Have A Date! Don't miss #SummerGameFest streaming live on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT. I'm hosting a live cross-industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs. Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

Summer Game Fest will take place in the same week as the Xbox and Bethesda showcase – which is dated for June 12 – solidifying the replacements for this year’s E3, which was cancelled last month.

There’s no word yet on potential partners, games or trailers that will be on show at this year’s Summer Game Fest, but the cancellation of E3 could mean that players have a lot to look forward to.

In regards to E3’s cancellation, the Entertainment Software Association said at the time: “E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations.”

“We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalised physical and digital E3 experience next summer, Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favourite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience,” reads the statement, which added that E3 2023 will – as usual – be hosted in Los Angeles.

There’s more information about this year’s Summer Game Fest at the event’s website.

In other news, the Neill Blomkamp-backed Off The Grid has had its first trailer, showing off the 150-player battle royale. Players will “control how the story unfolds, with each decision made directly impacting everyone’s gameplay,” according to developer Gunzilla Games.





