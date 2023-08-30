‘The Elder Scrolls 6’ development begins, though ‘Starfield’ is Bethesda’s “priority for a while”

The Elder Scrolls 6 is in active development at the moment, however, it is not Bethesda‘s priority due to the upcoming launch of Starfield.

Pete Hines, head of communication at the company, spoke to Vandal about how the teams are splitting the workload between support for Starfield and the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls series.

“We have all our studios focused on making this game the best it can be,” he replied regarding the imminent release of Starfield. “And yes, there are people working on The Elder Scrolls 6, but this is what the studio has focused on.”

Hines confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is now in active development, which is an uplifting announcement for fans. Bethesda shared that the game was in pre-production at the start of 2022. When recalling that The Elder Scrolls 6 was revealed five years ago at E3 2018, it’s understandable that fans have been hungry for anything new about the upcoming game.

But, based on Hines’ responses, they’ll be waiting even longer for an actual glimpse of the game. “No, at no time early are you going to hear about The Elder Scrolls 6 at all. Starfield is our focus for now, and it will continue to be our priority for a while before we talk about anything else,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Todd Howard said that, with hindsight, he would have revealed The Elder Scrolls 6 “more casually” than he did. “I will say that we want it to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator,” explained the director in an interview with GQ. “And there are different ways to accomplish that given the time that has passed.”

