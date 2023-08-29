‘Starfield’ release date: here’s when it launches in your timezone

Starfield is finally within reach. Bethesda Softworks‘ sci-fi role-playing game (RPG) was first announced in 2018, and after five years of trailers and teasers, it will be released in just a matter of days. If you’re looking to jump in the moment it comes out, here’s when Starfield launches in your timezone.

It’s worth noting that Starfield has two release dates. That’s because early access is being offered through pricier versions of the game, which means some fans can start playing several days before Starfield launches in full.

While the release dates for Starfield change depending on the version you have, the time it launches on both days remains the same. Whichever day you’re planning to start your adventure, check below to see when Starfield will be playable.

Starfield release date, time, and early access

Those who have bought the standard edition of Starfield, or are planning to play via Game Pass, will need to wait until September 5/6 to play. However, Starfield early access is being sold through the pricier Digital Premium and Constellation editions of the game.

For those who have that early access, Starfield will be available to play from August 31 in North and South America, at 5PM PDT / 6PM CST / 7PM CDT / 8PM EDT. Elsewhere, Starfield early access will kick off on September 1 at 1AM BST / 2AM CEST / 5:30AM IST / 8AM CST / 9AM JST / 10AM AEST.

Starfield will then launch fully on September 6, at the same times (1AM BST / 2AM CEST / 5:30AM IST / 8AM CST / 9AM JST / 10AM AEST). As with early access, timezone differences mean Starfield will launch a day early in North and South America, landing on September 5 at 5PM PDT / 6PM CST / 7PM CDT / 8PM EDT.

Whichever version of Starfield you own, we recommend downloading the game early to get ahead of its whopping 139 GB file size. If you haven’t already done so, here’s how to preload Starfield on Xbox and PC.