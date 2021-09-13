The first track from ‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’’s original album has been released

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is set to get its own original rock album, of which the first track has been released on Spotify.

The album, which has been created entirely for the new Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy game, comes from the fictional in-game band Star-Lord. The band lends its name to Peter Quill’s alias, and the album ‘Space Rider’ is an 80s rock-inspired set of songs written and performed by senior audio director Steve Szczepkowski, senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas, and sound designer Yohann Boudreault.

The track, titled ‘Space Riders With No Names’, has been uploaded to Spotify as a stand-alone single. The other nine original tracks are due to be released alongside the game.

“I wrote and recorded ten songs,” Szczepkowski told NME, “there was not one time I delivered [music] to my creative director saying ‘alright, here’s this song’ and he was like ‘no it doesn’t work’. Every one was approved by Marvel, and approved by my creative director, so it was like ten for ten.”

The development of the album and the thought behind it was the subject of the below video, which gave unique insights into the new tracks.

The songs can be played in-game via the Milano’s jukebox, and other licensed songs can be played during combat via the huddle feature.

“What an amazing idea to have Star Lord as a band; it’s just brilliant,” Jacques enthuses in his interview with NME, “Then when I was working on the score and Steve was sending another song, and I would know he was in the studio doing vocals one minute and I was getting all anticipated, then the next week he would send the mix, and being able to weave those throughout the score has been brilliant, and I think it really adds another level.”

On top of the original band and album, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will also feature plenty of licensed music, from the likes of KISS, Iron Maiden, and Joan Jett. Any licensed music can also be completely turned off, as a way for streamers to avoid copyright strikes.

In other gaming news, the creative director of Marvel’s Wolverine has announced via Twitter that the game will be a “full size” game with a “mature tone”.