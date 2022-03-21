Unity shares lifelike ‘Enemies’ cinematic to show how games could look in 2022

Unity has released Enemies, a cinematic demo that showcases what it’s graphics engine is capable of in 2022.

Launched today (March 21), Enemies is an incredibly lifelike cinematic demo that demonstrates what can be achieved by the Unity engine.

The demo is roughly two minutes long, and follows a woman playing chess and monologuing in a sci-fi environment.

Though Enemies is fairly brief, it showcases the progress that’s been made in recreating lifelike humans in digital format. In particular, Enemies makes use of Unity Hair Solution, which includes a Hair System that will launch for users in the second quarter of 2022.

On what the tech behind Enemies offers the games industry, Unity has shared that it’s an example of how the company wants non-AAA and indie developers to still be able to create good-looking games despite not having huge budgets.

Speaking to NME, creative director Veselin Efremov shared that the demo took roughly 12 people a year and a half of work. On its purpose, Efremov answered that “the mission has been, from day one, to try to do things that haven’t really been done with Unity before and see why people don’t do that.”

Natalya Tatarchuk, vice president of graphics at Unity, went into more detail on how the tech will affect players:

“I’m a gamer myself, I’m married to a game designer, my kid is swiftly becoming a gamer. We live in a world…where immersiveness matters if we can connect to the characters. We want, as gamers, to experience the stories and be captivated by them, to not be distracted by artifacts or by strange things that seem congruent to what the actual plotline is telling. The technology makes it easier for the creators…to be able to focus on giving you the story where you actually can engage with. These digital humans, they’re really relatable [in] a way that previously wasn’t attainable.”

“It adds depth, and that’s achievable because the technology…it takes away the disbelief and that’s critical for us to be able to engage with the stories of the world,” Tatarchuk added.

You can read more about Enemies – including more of the demo’s tech-based details – via this blog on Unity’s website. NME‘s full interview with Efremov and Tatarchuk will be available soon.

