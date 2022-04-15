‘Vanguard’ to bring back round-based Zombies mode with “Shi No Numa” map

Treyarch has announced that the solely round-based version of Zombies will be returning to Call Of Duty: Vanguard, alongside an updated version of the World At War map Shi No Numa.

The studio made the announcements yesterday (April 14) in a blog post, saying that the round-based Zombies mode has no release date yet, and that Shi No Numa will be Vanguard’s next Zombies map after Season 3 ends.

“While we’re extremely excited to deliver this classic style of gameplay for Vanguard players, we want to set the expectation up-front that it’s going to take some time to get it into your hands,” explained Treyarch.

“This involves extensive systems development from the ground-up in a variety of areas, including the design, implementation, and testing of round-based wave spawning and AI pathing, zoning systems, fast travel mechanics, Door Buys, Wall Buys, and plenty more.”

World At War Zombies map Shi No Numa is also set to undergo some extensive upgrades, as all-new Dark Aether main and side quests will be added alongside a new area of the map. A new wonder weapon quest, remastered easter eggs, new Pack-a-Punch weapon camos and classic flogger and electro-shock traps will also be included in the map’s reimagining. Shi No Numa should arrive in Vanguard after the end of Season 3, which starts on April 27.

When Zombies was first introduced in World At War it used an infinite round-based system during play. This remained in the game mode all the way up to Vanguard, which combined the traditional round-based gameplay with longform objectives.

The Dark Aether storyline is also set to continue, with voiceover and scriptwriting sessions currently taking place alongside game content development.

Treyarch added that “the team is pushing hard to create a truly unique chapter of the Dark Aether universe with new story elements and quests that even series veterans can discover for the first time.”

