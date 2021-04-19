Morrissey has hit out at The Simpsons, after The Smiths were sent up in the show’s latest episode.

The episode, titled Panic On The Streets of Springfield, aired last night (April 19), and saw Lisa getting a new imaginary friend – a depressed indie singer from 1980s Britain.

While the show stopped short of getting Morrissey onboard to voice the character, they instead enlisted the services of Benedict Cumberbatch to voice him.

Advertisement

Hours after the episode aired, a statement on Morrissey’s Facebook page said the show had taken a “turn for the worst” in recent years.

“Surprising what a “turn for the worst“ the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years,” the statement said.

Surprising what a “turn for the worst" the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years. Sadly, The… Posted by Morrissey Official on Sunday, April 18, 2021

“Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalise on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors.

“Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire. But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here.”

It added: “Even worse – calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist.

They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves.”

Advertisement

The statement went on to reference Hank Azaria’s recent apology for playing Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, deeming it to be hypocritical.

“Simpson’s actor Hank Azaria’s recent apology to the whole country of India for his role in upholding ”structural racism” says it all,” the statement added.

“Unlike the character in the Simpson’s “Panic” episode……. Morrissey has never made a “cash grab”, hasn’t sued any people for their attacks, has never stopped performing great shows, and is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights.

“By suggesting all of the above in this episode…the Simpson’s hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all. Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist.

It concluded: “Not surprising…… that The Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down so badly over recent years.”

Morrissey is also said to have previously turned down an appearance in Season 15 episode ‘The Regina Monologues’.

The episode saw The Simpsons clan heading to Britain, and featured guest appearances from then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

The Simpsons is yet to respond to Morrissey’s criticism.