The 1975’s Matty Healy confirms new release date for ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’

Matty Healy has confirmed that the release date for The 1975‘s upcoming fourth studio album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ has been pushed back.

Speaking to fans on Instagram Live, the frontman said he was “sorry to fuck you about,” while confirming that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’ has been pushed back from its original February 21 release date to April 24.

“We have been finishing our album, so we’ve been very busy,” Healy began. “It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think. Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever.”

Advertisement

Healy went on to say that he was “really proud” of the album and that the band “love it,” before adding that he knows fans want to hear it but “for the sake of a couple of months, in the grand scheme of things [the delay] doesn’t really make any difference.”

He also revealed that the band will release four more songs in the run up to the release of 21-track album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’.

“‘Me & You Together Song’ will come out in two days,” he said referring to the fourth single from the upcoming album. “Another song comes out in February and another song comes out in March and then another song comes out just before the record.”

Healy previously described ‘Me & You Together Song’ as a “really lovely” and “sad” record.

“I wrote it for that film I started writing,” he explained. “But I haven’t done anything about it besides make this.”

Advertisement

The band have so far previewed the new album with ‘Frail State Of Mind‘, ‘People‘, and a new incarnation of ‘The 1975‘.

After revealing that The 1975 will play some of the new songs intermittently during their forthcoming UK tour, Healy concluded his Instagram Live by saying that ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ is “definitely coming out April 24th” and “I’m sorry to fuck you about but that’s just how long it takes.”

Earlier today, The 1975‘s manager Jamie Oborne told NME that the band are “reaching the finish line” on their new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘ – and that it’s sounding “seminal” and “fucking bonkers.”