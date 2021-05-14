2NE1’s Sandara Park leaves YG Entertainment after 17 years

Sandara Park of K-pop girl group 2NE1 has officially left her long-time label, YG Entertainment.

The agency announced the singer-actress’ departure on May 14 in a press release to South Korean news site Newsen. According to the statement, Park first signed with YG Entertainment in 2004 and eventually debuted with 2NE1 – alongside members CL, Park Bom and Minzy – in 2009.

The girl group later disbanded in late-2016, followed by the release of their final single ‘Goodbye’ in early-2017. Park is also the last member to depart from YG Entertainment, following Minzy and Bom in 2016, and CL in 2019.

“We would like to share that YG Entertainment’s contract with Sandara Park has expired. We thank Sandara Park for staying with YG Entertainment for the last 17 years with special trust and love,” YG Entertainment said in its statement, as translated by Reddit user Balloon_wanted. “[We] will continue to support Sandara Park’s future endeavours, we are prepared to help her until she starts a new beginning.”

Last month, Park had reportedly recorded a new song with her fellow 2NE1 members, according to South Korean news media outlet, Sports Kyunghyang. However, that was later denied by representatives for CL and Park Bom, who stated that the reports arose from a “misunderstanding”.

Earlier this year, Minzy made a guest appearance on KBS Cool FM’s Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show where she opened up about the possibility of a 2NE1 reunion. “Nothing has been proceeded in detail yet. We’re just at the stage of talking about doing something,” she said.

In April, Park Bom released a music video for her latest single, ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ featuring CHANGMO. It was the singer’s first official comeback since 2019’s ‘re: BLUE ROSE’, which included the song ‘4:44’ with MAMAMOO’s Wheein.