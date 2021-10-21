Former A Day To Remember bassist involved in fatal 2017 car crash

A Day To Remember‘s former bassist Joshua Woodard was involved in a fatal car crash in 2017, it has been reported.

The musician announced his departure from the Florida band last week (October 13) after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from last year resurfaced. He has denied all the accusations.

Sharing the news, Metal Sucks noted that Woodard had been involved in a road accident four years ago that left the driver of another vehicle dead. The story was only reported locally at the time, though LoudWire has now shared further details “based on the public records and court documents”.

The outlet wrote that Woodard was never arrested and did not serve any jail time for the part he played in the crash.

It is claimed in the report that Woodard was travelling eastbound on Okeechobee Boulevard in Palm Beach County, Florida on May 11, 2017, when he “suddenly and unexpectedly crossed over three lanes of traffic”.

He crashed head-on into the driver’s side of Bryant Gonzalez Ortiz’s car, who suffered a “massive blunt force trauma”. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue declared Gonzalez, 24, dead at the scene.

The official report cites an eyewitness, whose minivan was almost struck by Woodard after the musician veered to the right in his Tesla. Woodward then hit Gonzalez’s Honda Civic.

Woodard headed out on a European tour with A Day To Remember on June 8, 2017. On October 30 that year, his attorney entered a not guilty plea to violations linked to the crash.

As LoudWire notes, any person in Florida cited for an infraction in an accident that causes death or “serious bodily injury” must appear in court. However, a court note (dated October 30) determined that “criminal charges [were] not warranted”.

Woodard only faced traffic violations. He was found guilty of careless driving on December 6, 2017 and lost his licence for 12 months. The musician was also given a $1,000 fine and ordered to pay $106 in mandatory court costs. He paid off both fines in January 2018.

Gonzalez’s father, Fernando Gonzalez, filed a wrongful death complaint in May 2019, seeking compensation in excess of $15,000 plus costs. Fernando voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice in April 2020.

Announcing his departure from A Day To Remember last week, Joshua Woodard wrote: “I appreciate those who have supported me and defended my name against the lies being spread, and I am sorry to those who have been negatively affected by them.

“This decision is the furthest thing from what I want, but it is unfortunately what is best. Being a member of ADTR has been the greatest honour and I am so thankful for the past 18 years.”