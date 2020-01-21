Watch All Time Low’s moving new video for ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’

All Time Low have released the moving video for their brand new single ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’ — watch the clip below.

The band have reconvened in 2020 after celebrating the tenth anniversary of their 2009 album ‘Nothing Personal’ last year, and they now look set to deliver the follow-up to June 2017’s ‘Last Young Renegade’ later this year.

Overnight, All Time Low released the video for their latest single ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’. Split between footage of the band performing the song and frontman Alex Gaskarth taking part in a group therapy session, you can watch the Lewis Cater-directed clip below.

Advertisement

Writing on Instagram, the band addressed their fans and declared that “the Young Renegades are no more…”.

“Reintroducing your favourite disaster, All Time Low. We took a step away for a minute – did some growing, did some soul searching, some healing… Now we’re back and ready to be all yours again, our battle scars worn proudly, and our hair looking better than ever. (it’s best if you just agree).

“We’ve missed you all so much and we’re so excited for what comes next,” the post continues. “Feels like we’ve been keeping secrets from you for way too long… Been hard to keep our mouths shut, honestly.”

Advertisement

All Time Low continued: “It’s a song and dance we’ve done a thousand times before, but this one feels extra-good. Besides, it’s never the same dance twice.

“Hope you dig this new song as much as we do… After all, it’s all for you.”

Last year, Gaskarth paired with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus for the side project Simple Creatures — the pair spoke to NME about their new band in an interview you can read here.