From the basement up: Watch the new music video for Twenty One Pilots’ ‘The Hype’

Who's making all that noise down there?

Twenty One Pilots have released a new music video for ‘The Hype’, taken from their acclaimed 2018 album ‘Trench’.

The video, which dropped earlier today (July 26), sees Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun back in the basement. Transitioning from playing to a few friends in a suburban rec room to a crowded basement, the pair then set up shop on the roof playing to a jam-packed street.

Directed by frequent collaborator Andrew Donoho and Reel Bear Media, the band shared the video on their Instagram, writing: “we plaid such a great time filming a music video with some of our amazing flans.”

Watch the video for ‘The Hype’ below:

In a four-star review for NME, Gary Ryan said that Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Trench’ is “a rich but accessible record that plays fast and loose with genre.”

Continuing he added that the duo’s fifth album is “the sound of a band ratcheting up the ambition without ever being pulled down by an undertow of pretentiousness. It’s more low-key than ‘Blurryface’, but ultimately more rewarding.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month it was revealed that Twenty One Pilots’ 2015 album ‘Blurryface’ was the most streamed album of all-time by a group.

That’s according to Twitter account @ChartData, which reports that the 14-track record has garnered 3.5 billion streams on Spotify alone. The duo’s song ‘Stressed Out’ – also from ‘Blurryface’ – has more than 1 billion views on YouTube, meaning that figures are likely to be even higher when collecting data from across other streaming platforms including Apple Music.