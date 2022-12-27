Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesung end contracts with YG Entertainment

Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesung have left longtime agency YG Entertainment following the expiration of their contracts.

On December 26, YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label — headed by K-pop producer Teddy Park — announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with Big Bang member and soloist Taeyang. The label is currently home to stars like Jeon Somi, Zion.T and Løren.

“After working together as producer and artist for a long time, Teddy and Taeyang, will be starting anew at The Black Label based on their mutual trust in one another with music,” the label said via XSportsNews.

YG Entertainment also shared the news, emphasising that “there is no change in the fact that Taeyang is a Big Bang member and part of the YG Family,” per Soompi.

Later that same day, the agency shared that another Big Bang member, Daesung, had also chosen to end his contract with YG Entertainment. “Daesung has terminated his contract with us, and is seeking a new start,” said YG, per NewsInside.

As with Taeyang, it emphasised that Daesung would remain a member of the boyband despite leaving the agency. The news outlet also reported that Big Bang leader and rapper G-Dragon was still in the midst of discussions regarding his contract renewal with YG Entertainment.

The news comes after Big Bang rapper T.O.P first left the agency in February 2022. Following his departure from YG Entertainment, the quartet returned with the single ‘Still Life’, marking their first release in four years. At the time, T.O.P spoke about the comeback being a “turning point” in his life on social media.