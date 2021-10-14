Billie Eilish adds final dates to Australian and New Zealand leg of ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour

Billie Eilish has added three more dates to the forthcoming Australian and New Zealand leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour next year.

Marking the final additions to this leg of the colossal tour, Eilish will now be playing a third show in Auckland and Brisbane, and a fourth show in Melbourne during her planned September run of shows.

These additions come just a few days after her first expansion to this leg of the tour, where she added an extra show to each city she’s set to play – Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth. That same day, she added a third show in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets for these new shows go on sale today (October 15), along with the opening of the general sale tickets for all previously announced shows. More details here.

Eilish previously revealed that she would be teaming up with environmental nonprofit REVERB to make the tour “climate positive”, which a statement says will “[eliminate] significantly more emissions than the tour creates”.

These shows are the latest additions to Eilish’s world tour announced earlier in the year, with over 50 dates split between the UK and US throughout the first half of 2022, including six shows at London’s O2 and a headlining set at Glastonbury.

Eilish’s tour comes off the back of her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ which arrived in July. In a five-star review, NME’s El Hunt said it “fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down”.

Billie Eilish’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 8 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Friday 9 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Saturday 10 – Auckland, Spark Arena – NEW

Tuesday 13 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 14 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Thursday 15 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 17 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Sunday 18 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Monday 19 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre – NEW

Thursday 22 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Friday 23 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Monday 26 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – NEW

Thursday 29 – Perth, RAC Arena

Friday 30 – Perth, RAC Arena