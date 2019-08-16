Billie Eilish gets goofy in new vertical video for ‘Bad Guy’

The pop star has shared a new visual take for the hit song

Billie Eilish has shared a goofy new vertical video for her hit single ‘Bad Guy’.

The track, which appears on her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, charted at Number 2 in both the US and the UK on its release earlier this year.

The new video takes viewers behind the scenes of the making of the original ‘Bad Guy’ clip and finds Eilish driving a child’s toy car around, pulling faces for the camera, and dancing giddily next to an actor who keeps an impressively straight face. You can watch the vertical video below now.

Last month, ‘Bad Guy’ was re-released with a new verse from Justin Bieber. Eilish has spoken previously about her love of the Canadian pop star and the new version was shared with a photo of her younger self stood in front of a wall of Bieber posters as the artwork.

“BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN,” she wrote on Instagram at the time of the song’s release.

Meanwhile, a planned fashion line from Eilish was pulled earlier this week after it emerged the designer had copied another artist’s work. The pop star had previously unveiled a new capsule collection in collaboration with Siberia Hills.

Among the designs were a t-shirt and hoodie adorned with anime character Nozomi Tojo from the show Long Live! Fans pointed out that the design had a very strong resemblance to one by Makoto Kurokawa – who had drawn Tojo scantily in a bikini in four different positions.