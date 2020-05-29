Billie Eilish says Tyler, the Creator “inspired every part of everything about me”

Billie Eilish has praised Tyler, the Creator, saying that the LA artist “inspired every part of everything about me”.

Eilish was speaking on the latest episode of her Apple Music radio show ‘me & dad radio’, which she hosts along with her dad Patrick.

Introducing the ‘IGOR’ song ‘New Magic Wand’ on the show, Eilish said that she’d been a fan of the Odd Future founder “forever”.

“Everybody knows Tyler has inspired every part of everything about me,” the singer said. “Basically, I’ve been a fan of Tyler’s forever, and I never really got to listen to all of this album [‘Igor’].”

Eilish said that she only heard ‘New Magic Wand’ for the first time at this year’s Grammys when Tyler performed the track during his electrifying live performance at the ceremony.

The Grammys saw big returns for both Eilish and Tyler, with the latter picking up Best Rap Album for ‘Igor’. Eilish won five Grammys, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Earlier this week Eilish released the ‘Not My Responsibility’ video, which initially debuted during the first shows of her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour.

The short film sees the singer tackling body-shaming in a spoken-word piece as she asks her detractors: “Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”