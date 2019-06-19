Brian May praises Adam Lambert’s talents and say he can “do more” than Freddie Mercury

Queen‘s Brian May has hailed the talents of Adam Lambert, claiming that he’s the perfect man to follow in the footsteps of Freddie Mercury.

The American Idol runner-up has toured with the rock icons since 2012, following in the footsteps of Free’s Paul Rodgers as the second Queen vocalist after the death of Freddie Mercury in 1991.

While Lambert’s stint has faced questions from fans who compare his vocals of those of Queen’s legendary original frontman, May insists that he’s the perfect person to lead the band forward.

“Adam can do all the stuff that Freddie did and more. It doesn’t matter what you throw at Adam — he can do it…” Brian told GuitarWorld.

“He’s a born exhibitionist. He’s not Freddie, and he’s not pretending to be him, but he has a parallel set of equipment.”

Hailing Lambert as a “born exhibitionist”, May says that Lambert is a “born rock star and front man”.

He said: “We treat Adam exactly the same as we treated Freddie in almost every way.”

This comes after Queen’s story received renewed focus in Bohemian Rhapsody, which saw Rami Malek scooping the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

But Lambert has been quick to shut down talk of a sequel, after Queen’s frequent video director Rudi Dolezal claimed that the wheels were in motion for a follow-up, after the huge success of the 2018 movie.

“What would it be? A sequel? How would that work? It doesn’t make sense to me but I haven’t heard anything about it,” he told NME.

“But I somehow doubt that. Somehow… I don’t know what they would make the movie about.”