Bright Eyes reschedule UK and Ireland tour dates to 2022

Bright Eyes have rescheduled their forthcoming UK and Ireland tour to 2022.

The band were due to hit the road this August with shows in London, Manchester, Dublin, Birmingham and Glasgow.

But due to the COVID pandemic they have now been forced to move the dates to August 2022 with their opening show at London Eventim Apollo kicking off on August 30. They will wrap up their tour at Glasgow Barrowland on September 6.

See the full list of dates below.

AUGUST 2022

30 – London Eventim Apollo

31 – Manchester O2 Apollo

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Dublin Vicar Street

5 – Birmingham O2 Institute

6 – Glasgow Barrowland

Despite the postponed dates in the UK, Bright Eyes are still set to go ahead with their forthcoming US dates later this month.

The band will be performing tracks from their recent album ‘Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was’, for an 11-date East Coast tour.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Naysayers may have scoffed at the ’21st Century Bob Dylan’ tag when it was first applied to Oberst, but his maturity and depth can’t be denied here.”

Bright Eyes will play:

JULY 2021

27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheatre

28 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl (with Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus)

29 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

30 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

31 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Tennis Stadium (with Waxahatchee and Japanese Breakfast)

AUGUST 2021

03 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

04 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

05 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

06 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

07 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

08 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnaces

Last autumn, Bright Eyes shared a new song featuring Phoebe Bridgers called ‘Miracle Of Life’. Described as “a protest song”, the track discusses abortion rights in America and all proceeds from the track went to Planned Parenthood.

“This song should not exist in 2020 America,” Conor Oberst said of the song, which also features previous Bright Eyes collaborators including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore.