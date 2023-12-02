Bruce Springsteen calls Shane MacGowan “one of my all-time favourite writers” in touching tribute

Bruce Springsteen has written a touching tribute to Shane MacGowan following the news of his death.

On November 30, it was announced that MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends. So far, the likes of Pete Doherty and Nick Cave have paid tribute to MacGowan- a running list of tributes can be found here.

Now, Springsteen has written his own homage to the iconic singer in a post shared to social media: “Over here on E Street, we are heartbroken over the death of Shane MacGowan.”

“Shane was one of my all-time favorite writers,” he continued. “The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon.”

He also shared memories of his last time seeing the acclaimed singer in Dublin back in May, where he surprised MacGowan ahead of his headline shows in the city. “I was fortunate to spend a little time with Shane and his lovely wife Victoria the last time we were in Dublin,” he wrote. “He was very ill, but still beautifully present in his heart and spirit.

“His music is timeless and eternal. I don’t know about the rest of us, but they’ll be singing Shane’s songs 100 years from now.”

The Boss recently announced his return to the UK and Ireland for a 2024 tour, where he will play Wembley Stadium in June and July – grab your tickets here.

Springsteen recently fell ill from a then-unknown illness in August, cancelling two Philadelphia shows. It was later revealed he was diagnosed with “monster” peptic ulcers, which resulted in all of Springsteen’s September tour dates to be cancelled.

However, he did make a surprise appearance at a charity event to give a live debut of ‘Addicted To Romance’ alongside John Mellencamp.