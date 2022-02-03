BTS’ Jimin shares health update following recent COVID-19 diagnosis

BTS member Jimin has updated fans on his condition following his recent COVID-19 diagnosis and surgery.

On Monday (January 31), Big Hit Music confirmed that the idol had tested positive for the coronavirus and had undergone surgery for appendicitis after being admitted to hospital for abdominal pain and with a mild sore throat the previous day.

Several days later, on Wednesday evening (February 2), Jimin took to fan community app Weverse to give an update on his condition. “I’m sorry for making you worry,” wrote the star. However, I think I will be able to get discharged soon!”

“I’m recovering well, and making sure to eat all three meals,” he reassured fans. “Please wait for a little while longer, I will recover quickly and go!”

The dancer and vocalist is so far the fourth member to have tested positive for COVID after RM, Jin and Suga came down with the virus last December. In January, Big Hit announced that they had made full recoveries from the coronavirus.

BTS are currently on an extended period of rest for the first time since 2019 following their four sold-out headline shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium and their appearance at the LA stop of iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.

Meanwhile, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently opened up about the early stages of the band’s collaboration with BTS on joint single ‘My Universe’.

“Then the idea started to seem really attractive in its weirdness, and then one day, the right song just kind of arrived,” Martin said. “And I just knew at the time [that] this was the song we were supposed to do with BTS and it’s supposed to be about people who can’t be together, or told they shouldn’t be together.”