Check out Architects’ rescheduled UK tour dates for 2022

Architects have postponed their 2022 UK arena tour – you can check out their revised schedule below.

The Brighton band were due to hit the road next February in support of their ninth album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, which came out earlier this year.

Taking to social media today (August 11), Architects confirmed that the shows will now take place in early May 2022. The band have also added a run of German gigs for later that same month.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will remain valid, with an extra batch of tickets set to go on sale here this Friday (August 13) at 10am BST. Fans can purchase tickets to the German shows at the same time.

See the announcement tweet below.

For Those That Wish To Exist

UK + DE Tour Rescheduled UK dates & new German shows on-sale Friday 10AM.https://t.co/NFBwX93rVV pic.twitter.com/MWg50nqt3G — Architects (@Architectsuk) August 11, 2021

Architects’ ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ tour will now kick off at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on May 2, with gigs following in Nottingham (May 3), Cardiff (May 5), London (May 6) and Glasgow (May 8).

Later this month, the band will take to the stage at London’s ALT+LDN festival on Clapham Common.

In a four-star review of Architects’ latest album, NME wrote: ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ isn’t exactly the kind of sonic reinvention one-time scene mates Bring Me The Horizon pulled off with 2019’s ‘Amo’, but it pushes Architects into unexplored territory and a bold new future where even bigger venues and audiences surely await.”