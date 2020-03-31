Check out Queen + Adam Lambert’s rescheduled Rhapsody UK and Europe 2021 tour dates

Queen and Adam Lambert have rescheduled the UK and European leg of The Rhapsody Tour that was due to take place this summer – see new dates below.

Brian May, Roger Taylor and Lambert were due to kick off the tour on May 24 at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy and head to the UK in June for various arena shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

However, the concerts have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe.

The UK leg will now take place in June 2021 at Manchester Arena, Arena Birmingham and the O2 Arena in London, where they’ll perform for 10 nights.

Meanwhile, the shows in mainland Europe have been spread across May, June and July 2021.

These are new the dates for 2021:

Sun 24 May 2020 – Bologna, Unipol Arena – Sun 23 May 2021

Tue 26 May 2020 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena – Wed 26 May 2021

Wed 27 May2020 – Antwerp, Sportspalais – Thu 27 May 2021

Fri 29 May 2020 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – Sat 29 May 2021

Sat 30 May 2020 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – Sun 30 May 2021

Tue 2 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Tue 1 June 2021

Wed 3 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Wed 2 June 2021

Fri 5 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Fri 4 June 2021

Sat 6 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Sat 5 June 2021

Mon 8 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Mon 7 June 2021

Tue 9 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Tue 8 June 2021

Thu 11 June 2020 – Manchester, Manchester Arena – Thu 10 June 2021

Fri 12 June 2020 – Manchester, Manchester Arena- Fri 11 June 2021

Sun 14 June 2020 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Sun 13 June 2021

Mon 15 June 2020 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Mon 14 June 2021

Wed 17 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Wed 16 June 2021

The 18 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Thu 17 June 2021

Sat 20 June 2020 – London, The O2- Sat 19 June 2021

Sun 21 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Sun 20 June 2021

Wed 24 June 2020 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – Thu 24 June 2021

Fri 26 June 2020 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – Sat 26 June 2021

Sun 28 June 2020 – Zurich, Hallenstadion – Mon 28 June 2021

Mon 29 June 2020 – Munich, Olympiahalle – Tue 29 June 2021

Wed 1 July 2020 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Thu 1 July 2021

Thu 2 July 2020 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Fri 2 July 2021

Tue 7 July 2020 – Madrid, WiZink CenterTue 6 July 2021

Wed 8 July 2020 – Madrid, WiZink Center – Wed 7 July 2021