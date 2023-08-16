Chris Daughtry says he was approached to sing for Aerosmith

Chris Daughtry has revealed that he was once approached to sing for Aerosmith.

Speaking to the Dave Rickards podcast, Daughtry shared that founding Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry once called him to replace Steven Tyler for a run of shows with the legendary rock band.

While an exact timeframe of when the call happened, Daughtry said it took place a few years after he had competed on American Idol.“I get this random call from Joe Perry — Joe Perry and Steven were apparently at odds with each other,” Daughtry said.

“It was all in the news. I think it was like a public breakup sort of thing. Joe Perry calls me. I thought it was a joke at first, but he didn’t even take time to, like, ‘How’re you doing?’ He just went into his reason for calling me. ‘How would you feel about hitting the road with us? You’ve got some cool songs we could play too.’”

Daughtry continued: “I was speechless. First of all, I don’t consider myself any caliber of singer that Steven Tyler is as far as I would not be able to tackle those songs the way Steven Tyler tackles him. He is irreplaceable, in my mind. Furthermore, Steven Tyler’s alive. This whole fear of pissing off one of my heroes was just looming, and I was, like, ‘There’s no way I can do this, Joe.’”

Following Daughtry’s decision to decline the offer, Tyler and Perry would seemingly make amends, and are set to embark on the North American stretch of their farewell tour next month.

The extensive run of shows will kick off in Philadelphia in September and will continue making stops throughout North America until late January 2024, where the band will sign off for good in Montreal. Find the full list of tour dates and ticketing details here.