Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl after unofficially announcing a new Foo Fighters album

Radio X DJ Chris Moyles unofficially announced that a new Foo Fighters album was on the way during his breakfast show on February 7.

Moyles unexpectedly made the announcement live on air, after playing the 2011 Foo Fighters single ‘Walk’.

“I love that song so much – Foo Fighters, and ‘Walk’,” he said. “They’ve got a new album coming out in, er, March, Foo Fighters… which I’m very much looking forward to.”

Following this comment, the subject of a new Foo Fighters album isn’t brought up again during the show. A clip from the broadcast was uploaded to Twitter and then shared by Foo Fighters fan page @FooFightersUK.

Since the broadcast, Moyles has spoken on air about the unofficial announcement, noting “I’ve caused a bit of a kerfuffle”. In the clip (see below), the DJ is shocked to hear that publications and websites have picked up on his comments and started reporting news of a new Foo Fighters album.

“I’m in a very uncomfortable cul-de-sac and I don’t really know what to do,” Moyles said, before explaining the situation. “I’ve made the website of another radio station!”

UK rock DJ Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl live on the radio this morning, regarding a new Foo Fighters album next month! pic.twitter.com/Zwrc8KlQUi — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) February 10, 2023

He added: “I don’t know what to say without getting in trouble, I don’t know what to say without people going, ‘what?’, I don’t know what to say without looking stupid…I don’t know what people want me to say.

“I think people want me to say, ‘yes, I can’t say anything else, I can’t say anymore but yes, I’m telling you there is a new album coming out in March this year.’ I’m not going to say any of that.”

He concluded: “Look, all I will say is this. I can’t say anymore…anyway, sorry Dave. I’m really sorry Dave.”

NME have approached the Foo Fighters team for comment.

At the end of last year, Foo Fighters shared a message with fans, confirming they would continue to perform together following Hawkins’ death. Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2022 while the band were on tour in South America. He was 50 years old.

Foo Fighters’ only performances since his death came at two massive tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in September.

Both tribute concerts for Hawkins were star-studded affairs, with some of the greats of modern rock coming together to honour the late musician. Foo Fighters closed out the Wembley concert with a “revolving door of drummers” in Hawkins’ place, helping them perform some of their own biggest songs. Among the guest drummers were Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell and Hawkins’ son Oliver Shane Hawkins.

Last month, the band announced their first gigs since Hawkins’ passing, confirming a headline set at Boston Calling 2023.

Foo Fighters will serve as one of the three headliners at this year’s festival, topping the bill on the opening day of the weekender on May 26. Since confirming Boston Calling 2023, Foo Fighters have also been unveiled as a headliner for both Columbus, OH’s Sonic Temple festival on May 28 and Bonnaroo on June 18.

Foo Fighters are also set to replace Pantera at two German festivals in June after the metal band was dropped from the line-up in January. Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.