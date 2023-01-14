Chumbawamba turn down £30,000 for music to be used in new Jeremy Clarkson show

Chumbawamba have turned down £30,000 for their music to be used in a trailer for a new Jeremy Clarkson TV show.

The band’s guitarist Boff Whalley revealed on Twitter that they had declined the lucrative offer. “I can’t tell you how much satisfaction that gave us,” he wrote.

Many fans were quick to praise the band. “That takes real integrity, hope an even better offer comes from a more ethical source!” one Twitter user replied.

“Glad to see there are still people in this country who want to maintain integrity above profit,” said another.

Clarkson came under fire last month for his comments about Meghan Markle in a recent column in The Sun, in which he said he hated her “on a cellular level”. According to Metro, almost 21,000 complaints were made about the column to the press regulator Ipso, making it the most complained-about story in history.

In the original column, he had written: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Comedian Kathy Burke called Clarkson a “colossal c***” for his comments, while London mayor Sadiq Khan described his words as “dangerous and inexcusable”. Meanwhile, Charlotte Church suggested that Clarkson “fuck off from public life” and that he “needs so much therapy”.

Clarkson said he was “horrified” by the response and claimed that the detail in his column was a “clumsy reference” to a scene in Game of Thrones. “I shall be more careful in future,” he wrote on Twitter by means of apology.

The column has since removed from The Sun’s website at Clarkson’s request.