Check out Creeper’s rescheduled and upgraded 2021 UK tour dates

Creeper have announced rescheduled UK tour dates for spring 2021 – see the full list of shows below.

The upgraded dates come off the back of the band’s second album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’, which is coming out at the end of this month via Roadrunner.

The tour dates, originally set for this April and then pushed back to later in 2020, have now been rescheduled once again, now taking place in bigger venues in March 2021.

“I’m sure many of you are disappointed that the tour is being rescheduled and we are too, as we’re so eager to be able to play these new songs for you,” the band’s frontman Will Gould said of the announcement. “We’re going to do everything we can to make it worth the wait.

“These shows will now be some of the biggest of our career to date and we promise to make them more spectacular than anything you’ve seen us do in the past. Thank you so much as always for understanding and supporting us. We love you and think about you all constantly.”

See Creeper’s new March 2021 UK tour dates below.

March 2021

18th – Brighton, Concorde 2

19th – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

20th – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

22nd – Glasgow, Garage

23rd – Manchester, O2 Ritz

24th – Leeds, Becketts

Creeper’s new album follows 2017 debut ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’, which NME labelled “the best gothic revival you’ll hear all freaking year”.

Speaking to NME about the band’s “aggressive reinvention” on the new album, which followed a mock ‘breakup’ on stage as the first album tour finished at London’s KOKO on Halloween 2018, frontman Gould said: “We desperately needed a break. The year before that KOKO show we’d only played huge gigs.

“We were only playing to masses and masses of people that had never heard of us before. I love this band with my whole heart, but it’s hard work introducing it to people over and over again. We were a victim of the band’s growth.”