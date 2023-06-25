Dave Grohl caught the train to Glastonbury

Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters got to Glastonbury 2023 for their not-so-secret set on Friday (June 23) in style – sort of.

Friday saw Grohl and co. finally lay to rest the rumours that the Foos were scheduled to perform as The Churnups and it was a spectacular affair, but Grohl has also made headlines for his transport of choice: the Great Western Rail.

Dave Grohl and co. took the 11am train from London to Glastonbury, getting off at Bath Spa where minibuses then took the band to the festival.

Even rock royalty knows that there is no better way to travel to Glastonbury than by train! 🤘 You never know who is going to churn up on board our trains!#FooFighters #Glastonbury23 #TheChurnups pic.twitter.com/z6uJxESRFT — GWR (@GWRHelp) June 23, 2023

“Even rock royalty knows that there is no better way to travel to Glastonbury than by train,” GWR tweeted. “You never know who is going to churn up on board our trains,” they added in reference to the band being revealed as secret band The Churnups.

Grohl has since performed at Glastonbury three times (so far) in 2023: The Foo Fighters took the stage on Friday, where they were finally revealed to be The Churnups; Grohl and Johnny Marr joined The Pretenders onstage on Saturday; and Grohl closed out Guns N’ Roses’ headlining set, joining them to perform ‘Paradise City’.

The Foo Fighters’ return to Worthy Farm after eight years (notwithstanding Dave Grohl’s appearance last year with headliner Paul McCartney) was a short but sweet affair, as the band were only able to run through nine songs in their hour-long slot. NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote in a four-star review of the performance: “By the end of the Hawkins-dedicated ‘Everlong’, there’s not a person in the field who wouldn’t want them back. See you back here in 2048?”

The following day, Grohl returned to Worthy Farm yet again, this time to perform with The Pretenders, who also invited The Smiths legend Johnny Marr onstage mid-set. Also making a brief appearance during that set was none other than Paul McCartney was stood at the side of the stage.

The latest development in the Grohl at Glasto saga came in the form of Saturday night’s headlining set by Guns N’ Roses, who brought out the Foos frontman for their closing song, ‘Paradise City’.

Guns N’ Roses’ headlining set scored a three-star review with NME‘s Liberty Dunworth writing: “The Glasto set undoubtedly marks one of the strongest sets that the rock veterans have given in recent years… Unfortunately, this is somewhat lost on the Glastonbury crowd, as Guns N’ Roses’ sultry, whiskey-chugging, in-your-face brand of rock felt misplaced when delivered at the hippie nucleus of the world.”