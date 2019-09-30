Dave Grohl on how The Beatles’ ‘In My Life’ holds a special place after it was played at Kurt Cobain’s funeral

"Everyone got to celebrate Kurt's love of The Beatles one last time together. "

Dave Grohl has explained how The Beatles ‘In My Life’ holds a special place in his heart after it was played at Kurt Cobain’s funeral service.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 to mark the fiftieth anniversary of ‘Abbey Road’, the former Nirvana drummer explained how the song was played to celebrate Cobain’s love of The Beatles after he took his life in 1994.

“It means a lot to me, because it was the song that was played at Kurt Cobain’s memorial,” Grohl explained.

“That day, after everyone had said their piece, this next song came over the speakers. And everyone got to celebrate Kurt’s love of The Beatles one last time together. Still to this day, when I hear it, it touches a place in me that no other song ever will. It’s called ‘In My Life’ and knowing how much of a fan Kurt was of The Beatles, and how much of an influence they were, to everything we’ve done ever done…I’d like to play this one for him.”

The hour-long programme, titled Dave Grohl: My Beatles, saw Grohl explaining his personal connections to an array of Beatles classics. As well as ‘In My Life’, he explained how ‘Hey Jude’ was the first record that he ever listened to.



“I’d like to play the first Beatles song I ever heard, and it might be the first record I ever listened to,” he explained.

“I remember having a sleepover at a friend’s house when I was four or five years old and listening to ‘Hey Jude’. I don’t think I’d ever listened to a rock and roll record. This was my introduction and it’s stuck with me ever since.

“I remember that night, laying in my sleeping bag and singing along to the na-na-nas at the end of the song.

“It was stuck in my head so much I couldn’t sleep.”

Over the weekend, Grohl also admitted that he “cried a bit” after hearing Weezer cover Nirvana‘s ‘Lithium’ at Rock in Rio.

“I was backstage and I heard Weezer play the ‘Lithium’ song and I’ve got to be honest, I cried a little bit. I miss playing that song. So this song goes out to Weezer,” Grohl told the crowd, before playing Foo Fighters’ ‘Big Me’.

He also revealed that the Foos are going to start recording their new album once they get back home next week.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will,” he said. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”