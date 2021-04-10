Dave surprises fans with new tracks ‘Titanium’ and ‘Mercury’

Dave has dropped off a pair of surprise new tracks – listen to ‘Titanium’ and ‘Mercury’ below.

The artist, who released his Mercury Music Prize-winning debut ‘Psychodrama‘ in 2019, recorded the tracks in a moment of “pure inspiration”, according to a press release.

‘Titanium’ was teased by the rapper a couple of weeks ago on his Instagram. In the clip, Dave raps along to the track as he circles in front of a desktop displaying the song’s digital composition.

‘Mercury’, the second of the new standalone tracks, features vocals from emerging singer-songwriter Kamal. Over the delicate opening piano chords, he sings: “I’ll feel you breaking under my skin/ I’ll be your vacant lover,” before a bed of drums kicks in and Dave starts rapping.

Listen to both tracks below:

There’s been no word on a follow-up to ‘Psychodrama’ except for Dave promising fans earlier this month that he would begin working on one after his holiday with Fredo.

“After this imma my second album I promise,” Dave captioned a series of sunny snaps from his vacation, which included some on a boat with his ‘Money Talks’ collaborator.

Dave hasn’t released a solo track since 2019’s ‘Paper Cuts’, however, he’s worked with Fraser T Smith, Giggs, Fredo and Ghetts in the past year.

Last September Chunkz and Yung Filly revealed in a YouTube video that Dave had played them some of his new album at 2020’s Soccer Aid football match.

In other news, Dave will play a headline festival exclusive at Parklife festival in September.

He joins Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure DaBaby, Burna Boy, Skepta, Jamie xx, AJ Tracey, Four Tet, Young Thug, Little Simz, Celeste and Pa Salieu and many more at the Heaton Park event between September 11 and 12.

The Manchester festival will return after coronavirus forced the event’s 2020 cancellation.