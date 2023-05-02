Def Leppard’s Rick Allen gives health update after Florida hotel attack

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen has shared an update on his health after being attacked last month outside of a hotel in Florida.

Back in March, the drummer was attacked outside the Four Seasons hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A man rushed the 59-year-old drummer, causing him to fall to the ground and injure his head. A woman who attempted to help Allen was also attacked.

Now, Allen has taken to Instagram to share a photo of himself smiling with the caption: “Thank you all so very much for all of your love and support over the last month. I am still recovering and getting my mind and body ready for the upcoming Def Leppard tour. Just wanted to say hi and let you know, There Will Be Rock!”

A few days after the attack, Allen took to Twitter to thank fans for their love and support.

“We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space,” he wrote. “We are focusing on healing for everyone involved. We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy.

“We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people,” he continued, adding that he and his wife were thinking of the “fans, veterans, and first responders in our global community”.

Police arrested 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley in the incident, who was charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing an “elderly or disabled adult”.

Along with fully recovering from the injury, Allen is set to embark on a on a world tour with Def Leppard. The shows will commence on May 22 in the UK and end on August 18 in El Paso, Texas.



