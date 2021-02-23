Dropkick Murphys announce new album ‘Turn Up That Dial’ and share new single ‘Middle Finger’

Dropkick Murphys have announced details of their 10th album ‘Turn Up That Dial’ and shared ‘Middle Finger’ – the first single to arrive from the record.

The latest effort from the Boston band will arrive on April 30 via Born & Bred Records, and co-frontman Ken Casey hopes that it will take “people’s minds off their troubles”.

“We’re so fortunate and grateful to be in the position to share a little happiness in our own way,” he said.

“Our gratitude levels are off the chart. Twenty five years ago, somebody bet me 30 bucks I couldn’t form a band with three weeks’ notice to open for his band. As kids, we’d never been out of New England and here we are – we’ve made 10 records and have been all over the globe. If there’s a message to this album, it’s ‘put your fist up and play it loud.’”

Casey also explained that the album’s defiant spirit is the perfect antidote to the global troubles of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve all done plenty of lamenting, so the main goal was to keep this fun,” Casey said.

“The darker the times got, the harder we fought to uplift with this music. Whatever we’re potentially giving to fans, trust me, they’re giving it to us tenfold. Now, turn up that fucking dial.”

You can check out the tracklist in full below.

1. ‘Turn Up That Dial’

2. ‘L-EE-B-O-Y’

3. ‘Middle Finger’

4. ‘Queen Of Suffolk County’

5. ‘Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding’

6. ‘H.B.D.M.F.’

7. ‘Good As Gold’

8. ‘Smash Shit Up’

9. ‘Chosen Few’

10. ‘City By The Sea’

11. ‘I Wish You Were Here’

Meanwhile, it was confirmed last week that the band will continue their tradition of celebrating St Patrick’s Day with a live show, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The band will hold a livestream show, dubbed Still Locked Down, on March 17 at 7pm ET (11pm GMT). Although tickets will be free, fans will be encouraged to pay what they can to support both the band and their crew.

“Instead of charging for tickets, we’re going to ‘pass the virtual hat’ so you can donate what you’d like to help support us in our efforts to keep paying our employees,” singer Ken Casey said.

As well as last year’s St Patrick’s Day livestream, Dropkick Murphys also later hosted a gig from empty Boston baseball stadium Fenway Park. During the show, Bruce Springsteen was beamed in via video link to perform with the band.