Fatboy Slim and David Guetta lead EXIT Festival 2020 line-up

Fatboy Slim and David Guetta have been confirmed among the performers at EXIT Festival 2020 after the event made its first line-up announcement.

EXIT will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year by holding its annual event in the grounds of the 18th century Petrovaradin Fortress, located near Novi Sad in Serbia.

The first line-up announcement for EXIT 2020 has confirmed that both Fatboy Slim and Guetta will play on the Main Stage during next year’s festival, which is being held from July 9-12, 2020.

You can watch a video from the festival which runs through the line-up so far below.

Tyga, James Arthur, Boris Brejcha, Sepultura, Meduza, ARTBAT and Zhu are also among the names to have been added to the EXIT bill for 2020.

Tickets for EXIT are available now from here. The official tourist agency of the festival are also offering tour packages which contain tickets, accommodation and transport options.

Earlier this year, a mash-up of Fatboy Slim’s ‘Right Here, Right Now’ with Greta Thunberg’s passionate speech on climate change went viral.

Thunberg’s emotive words at the United Nations saw her calling out world leaders for their inaction on climate change. You can read the full speech here.

In October, the DJ and producer played the mash-up during one of his sets.