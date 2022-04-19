Fontaines D.C. add further dates to 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Fontaines D.C. have added further dates to their upcoming 2022 UK and Ireland tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

The Irish band’s tour – which is in support of their forthcoming new album ‘Skinty Fia’ – is set to kick off at Hull Bonus Arena on November 7, with dates also lined up in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin.

After last month adding an extra three dates to the schedule in Manchester, London and Dublin, Fontaines D.C. have now added further shows to the jaunt.

Advertisement

The band will now also head to the O2 Academy Leeds on November 9, O2 Academy Glasgow on November 18, London’s Eventim Apollo for a third night on November 26, and finish up the run with a second night at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on December 8.

“We’re pleased to announce a second night in Leeds, Glasgow and Belfast and a third night in London on our UK & Ireland Tour this November,” the band wrote in a social media announcement.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale tomorrow (April 20) at 10am here. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

We’re pleased to announce a second night in Leeds, Glasgow and Belfast and a third night in London on our UK & Ireland Tour this November. Tickets on sale now (Belfast on sale tomorrow at 10am). https://t.co/1Mo2NPDH8Q pic.twitter.com/kpRynCoqRh — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) April 19, 2022

Earlier today (April 19), Fontaines D.C. shared a brand new single called ‘Roman Holiday’.

The song is the fourth to be lifted from the Irish band’s upcoming new album, ‘Skinty Fia’, which is set for release on Friday (April 22) via Partisan Records, following previous singles ‘I Love You’, ‘Jackie Down The Line’ and the album’s title track.

Advertisement

Last month, Fontaines D.C. covered The Cure‘s ‘Just Like Heaven’ during a livestreamed St. Patrick’s Day set in Dublin.

That cover came in the same week that CHVRCHES once again performed their version of ‘Just Like Heaven’, two weeks after they first performed the song with Cure frontman Robert Smith on stage at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Fontaines D.C. also recently shared a new cover of U2‘s ‘One’.

Meanwhile, the group bagged the award for Best Band In The World at last month’s BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating Amyl & The Sniffers, Ben&Ben, Bring Me The Horizon, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, HAIM, Måneskin, Nova Twins and Wolf Alice to the gong.

By clinching Best Band In The World, Fontaines D.C. won the sole award that they were nominated for at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.