Frank Turner leads new additions to Newcastle’s Virgin Money Unity Arena line-up

Frank Turner has led the new additions to the line-up at Newcastle’s Virgin Money Unity Arena, the UK’s first socially distanced music venue.

Since opening with two shows from Sam Fender earlier this month, the Newcastle Racecourse venue has allowed fans from across the North East to enjoy music for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Hailed as a safe alternative to normal gigging, the shows have seen fans watching the shows from a series of individual viewing areas, which are safely located at least two metres apart from one another.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Turner will lead the late additions to the event with a show at the venue on September 7, with support coming from singer Jess Guise.

ACTUAL SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT! Monday 7th September, Newcastle Unity Arena. Duo show (me and Matt), support from @JessGuise, fully socially distanced. Tickets available now:https://t.co/Xp2cKQH0UC pic.twitter.com/e2tIvBhiub — Frank Turner (@frankturner) August 24, 2020

Other new additions to the event include Jack Savoretti on Friday September 18 and the Lighthouse Family on Saturday September 19.

Festival organiser Steve Davis, said: “We are delighted to add further shows to what has been an amazing and uplifting project for the North East’s music industry. The new additions add further quality to what is already an amazing line-up of talent.

“It’s amazing to see show after show customers are complying with the guidelines and enjoying this safe outdoor arena. We hope to return to normal as soon as possible but for now, we offer the best alternative in the world to a live gig experience.”

Reviewing Fender’s show at the venue earlier this month, NME wrote: “The proud Geordie gazes out at the crowd in awe as a chant of ‘Toon Toon Toon!’ fills the arena in his honour, seeming as humble as he was when he started out, despite his sky-rocketing fame. Ambitious, hard-working and always remembering his roots, Sam Fender encompasses everything it means to be from the North East.”