Garbage announce 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Beautiful Garbage’

Garbage have announced a reissue of their album ‘Beautiful Garbage’ to mark its 20th anniversary.

Released on October 1, 2001, the Shirley Manson-fronted band’s third studio effort includes the singles ‘Androgyny’, ‘Breaking Up The Girl’ and ‘Shut Your Mouth’. It landed at Number Six in the Official UK albums chart.

The special reissue of the record will arrive exactly two decades on from its initial release – on Friday October 1, 2021 – and is set to boast a previously unheard version of the album’s lead single ‘Androgyny’ (listen below).

Advertisement

Available to pre-order in a range of formats here, the new version of ‘Beautiful Garbage’ will feature the original album in remastered audio as well as B-sides, demos, remixes and memorabilia.

“We wanted to celebrate the release of our third album in the same manner as we have celebrated the 20th anniversaries of our previous two records, as we cherish this third child of ours just as much as its predecessors,” Manson explained in a statement.

“Over time it has garnered more and more respect from our fans, with many of the songs remaining in rotation in our live sets to this day. We’ve always felt incredibly proud of this record and felt it was in many ways very much ahead of its time.”

She continued: “Twenty years down the line, we are all exceedingly grateful to have such well-crafted songs in our discography and are very proud that against all the odds we are still standing and can give our beloved album the tribute it so very much deserves.”

Garbage previously marked the two-decade milestones of their self-titled debut in 2015 and its follow-up, ‘Version 2.0’, in 2018. The band also performed a series of live shows to mark each anniversary.

Advertisement

This year saw Garbage release their seventh studio effort, ‘No Gods No Masters’. In a four-star review, NME hailed the project as the group’s “best album in 20 years – at least – but one that could only have been made now”.