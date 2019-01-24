George Ezra, Snow Patrol and Lana Del Rey lead Latitude Festival line-up for 2019

They're all heading to Suffolk.

The Latitude Festival line-up for 2019 has been revealed – and it’s led by George Ezra, Snow Patrol and Lana Del Rey.

The Suffolk festival takes place from 18-21 July and sees all three taking top billing on the Obelisk Arena.

They’ll be joined by the likes of Loyle Carner, Sigrid, Tom Grennan and Cat Power.

Elsewhere, the newly-renamed BBC Sounds stage will see headline slots from the likes of Slaves and Primal Scream. You’ll be able to buy weekend tickets from here.

Describing his headline slot, Ezra said: “It’s no secret that I’m a big Latitude fan. I’ve been to the festival numerous times as a performer and punter, so to be coming back in 2019 as a headliner – five years after my last performance – is a real treat.

“The reception to my second album Staying At Tamara’s has been beyond my wildest dreams and I can’t wait to rock up in Suffolk to play the songs for everyone. See you there!”

Snow Patrol added: “We headlined the very first Latitude in 2006 and we are absolutely delighted to headline this year again. It’s a great festival and has a special place in our hearts. We can’t wait.”

Del Rey’s performance will also mark one of her first UK shows after the release of Norman Fucking Rockwell – which is set for release later this year.