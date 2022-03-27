NewsMusic News

Glastonbury 2022: fans react as resale tickets sell out in 20 minutes

Tickets sold out in a matter of minutes

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Crowds listen to Kylie perform on the Pyramid Stage at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival held at Worthy Farm, in Pilton, Somerset on June 30, 2019 near Glastonbury (Picture: Getty)

Glastonbury fans have been reacting on social media this morning as tickets for the 2022 edition of the festival sold out in just over 20 minutes.

The first batch of resale tickets for Glastonbury 2022 went on on sale on March 24, with ticket and coach packages available to registered fans.

The second batch went on sale this morning at 9am BST and sold out within 23 minutes, according to reports from official provider See Tickets.

“The tickets in this morning’s resale have now all been sold. Our thanks to everyone  who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out”, Glastonbury tweeted.

Fans have been reacting to the sale on social media this morning – you can see some of the reactions here:

Some fans reported issues, saying that when they thought they’d been successful for tickets, they received an email from See Tickets informing them they’d purchased a water bottle and not a ticket.

This year’s festival, which will be held from June 22-26, has already sold out after deposits that were initially paid for Glastonbury 2020 were rolled over for a second year following the cancellation of the 2021 festival.

Anyone who had paid a deposit had until March 7 to pay off the remaining balance (£230 + £5 booking fee).

However, any returned tickets became available over the two re-sale events.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will headline Glastonbury 2022, alongside the previously announced Billie Eilish.

A host of other big names have also been confirmed, including the likes of Lorde, Foals, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Arlo Parks, Haim, Blossoms, Beabadoobee, Olivia Rodrigo, Girl In Red, Megan Thee Stallion, Fontaines D.C., Elbow, Pet Shop Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, St. Vincent, Wolf Alice, Self Esteem, Sleaford Mods, Turnstile and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Diana Ross was previously confirmed for this year’s Sunday ‘Legends’ slot.

Earlier this year, Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis said: “We’re going to run a really brilliant show this year, and it’s going to be the best show ever I’m quite sure.”

“People are so excited to come back… they’re really looking forward to coming back… it’s going to be quite the exceptional event,” he said before revealing that the headliners for the festival were in place for the next two years.

