Greta Van Fleet release surprise new single ‘Always There’

The new track will feature on the soundtrack for 'A Million Little Pieces'

Greta Van Fleet have shared an unexpected new single, ‘Always There’ – listen to the track below.

The song comes from the soundtrack of the movie A Million Little Pieces, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, which hits cinemas in December, and precedes a UK tour which kicks off this November.

In a recent Facebook post, Greta Van Fleet said: “‘Always There’ was originally recorded for inclusion on ‘Anthem of the Peaceful Army’, but it was ultimately decided the song didn’t fit the tone of the album.

“Thus, it appeared to us serendipitous when A Million Little Pieces requested to use it in the film’s soundtrack. We are pleased to share this song with you.”

The soundtrack to A Million Little Pieces also includes the likes of R.E.M., Tom Waits, Loretta Lynn, Otis Redding, Mazzy Star and the Velvet Underground.

Listen to ‘Always There’ below:

Meanwhile, the band recently refuted claims that were a Led Zeppelin rip-off.

“It’s being said over and over, and I think it’s one of the greatest compliments that could ever be given to a young band like ourselves. They’re arguably one of the greatest rock bands of all-time, so that is humbling and inspiring and honourable, in that sense,” said guitarist Jake Kiszka.

Speaking to NME regarding Plant’s comments the band expressed enthusiasm for the co-sign. “It was quite flattering,” Josh said. “I think he likes the stuff! That’s good, to kinda get that seal of approval.”

The band will return to the UK in November, see the dates below:

Kentish Town Forum, London (Nov 9, 11)

O2 Academy, Birmingham (Nov 14)

The Academy, Manchester (Nov 15)