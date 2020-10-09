Greta Van Fleet return with new song ‘My Way, Soon’

Greta Van Fleet have returned with their first new material in over a year in the form of single ‘My Way, Soon’.

The band’s last release was the 2019 song ‘Always There’, which featured on the soundtrack for Sam Taylor-Johnson’s film A Million Little Pieces.

‘My Way, Soon’ was inspired by “what three years of touring did by opening so many doorways,” according to singer Josh Kiszka. “This is my truth, how I feel about all of our travels, but I know it echoes the experiences and changes of perspectives for Jake, Sam, and Danny as well.”

The release comes accompanied by an on-the-road video and sees Kiszka singing: “I’ve packed my bags and I’ve got my freedom/ I’ve sacked the rules so I don’t have to heed them/ I’ll bet on a chance if I’ve just got one/ I’ll throw out the plans and live with no burden.”

Watch the video for ‘My Way, Soon’ below:

Bassist Sam Kiska added in a statement: “We’ve seen how people live in different parts of the world and we’ve developed intrinsic respect for different cultures and people. We’ve gone from driving down a highway to a show and seeing endless miles of shantytowns in Sao Paulo, to playing some of the richest places on earth.”

The track is expected to appear on the band’s second album, which they are currently working on.

Their debut record ‘Anthem Of The Peaceful Army’ was released in 2018. In a three-star review, NME said: “Ultimately, this is just a rock album that does exactly what it says on the tin. They are head-banging, pitch-altering rock songs that may not change the world right away, but they’ll give yer head a little wobble at the very least.”