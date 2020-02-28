Watch Grimes’ colourful new video for ‘Idoru’

Grimes has dropped the colourful new video for her track ‘Idoru’ — check out the clip below.

The song is taken from the musician’s recently released fifth album ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which is the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Art Angels’.

The effects-heavy video for ‘Idoru’ has now been released, which stars Grimes and occasionally inserts short footage from various anime and video games.

Writing about the clip on Instagram, Grimes explained: “Technically this was a camera test that ended up being a weirdly emotional performance so… don’t expect the fanciest visual ever haha, but we noticed ‘Idoru’ has become a fan favourite and I wanted to express my appreciation to y’all.”

Grimes added that “this has been by far the most rewarding album release [week] of my life/ career”.

“Not a day goes by where I’m not overwhelmed w/ gratitude that my passion is my work. Thanks so much to all of you who bothered to tune in to ‘Miss Anthropocene’…”

Speaking about ‘Miss Anthropocene’ in a fan Q&A on YouTube last week, Grimes revealed that the record initially started out as a double album.

“‘Miss_Anthropocene’ was a double disc album and I really do need to release a second disc because it is very strong,” she said during the discussion.