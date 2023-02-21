Guns N’ Roses announce 2023 world tour dates

Guns N’ Roses have announced full details of their 2023 world tour – see the full list of gigs below and buy tickets here.
Having already announced a huge London gig in Hyde Park for late June, the band will now tour Europe through June and July before heading to North America in August for a tour that spans three months.
The tour begins in Israel on June 5 at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon before gigs in Madrid, Copenhagen, Oslo and more.
A second UK date in addition to the London show will come at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on June 27.
The North American leg of the tour then begins in Hershey, Pennsylvania on August 11 and runs until mid-October when it wraps up in Vancouver, Canada.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10am local time. You can buy UK tickets here, European tickets here and North American tickets here.
See the full list of dates below.
JUNE 2023
5 – Tel Aviv, Park Hayarkon
9 – Madrid, Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
12 – Vigo, Estadio Abanca Balaídos
15 – Dessel, Grasspop Metal Meeting
17 – Copenhagen, Copenhell
21 – Oslo, Tons of Rock
27 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park
30 – London, BST Hyde Park
JULY 2023
3 – Frankfurt, Deutsch Bank Park
5 – Bern, BERNEXPO
8 – Rome, Circo Massimo
11 – Landgraaf, Megaland
13 – Paris, La Defense
16 – Bucharest, National Arena
19 – Budapest, Puskás Arena
22 – Athens, Olympic Stadium
AUGUST 2023
5 – Moncton, Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
8 – Montreal, Parc Jean Drapeau
11 – Hershey, Hersheypark Stadium
15 – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium
21 – Boston, Fenway Park
24 – Chicago, Wrigley Field
26 – Nashville, GEODIS Park
29 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center
SEPTEMBER 2023
1 – Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
3 – Toronto, Rogers Centre
6 – Lexington, Rupp Arena
9 – St. Louis, Busch Stadium
12 – Knoxville, Thompson-Boling Arena
15 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live
20 – Biloxi, Mississippi Coast Coliseum
23 – Kansas City, Kauffman Stadium
26 – San Antonio, Alamodome
28 – Houston, Minute Maid Park
OCTOBER 2023
1 – San Diego, Snapdragon Stadium
8 – Sacramento, Aftershock Festival
11 – Phoenix, Chase Field
16 – Vancouver, BC Place
The new tour dates leave a gap on the week of Glastonbury 2023, with bassist Duff McKagan seemingly confirming in a recent interview that the band will play the Worthy Farm event this year.
The hard rockers have been heavily rumoured to play 2023’s edition of the festival, which has so far only revealed one headliner in Elton John.
While discussing the summer plans, McKagan discussed the London show, then adding: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” He offered no further explanation.
Aside from Elton John, no other acts have yet been confirmed for Glastonbury 2023. eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys as the rumoured remaining headliner. The first wave of artists traditionally arrives around March.