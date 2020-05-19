Haim to release new single ‘Don’t Wanna’ later this week

Haim are set to share yet another new single later this week with ‘Don’t Wanna’.

The Los Angeles sisters, whose third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ arrives next month, took to their official Instagram page yesterday (May 18) to confirm the track’s release date.

Following on from ‘I Know Alone’, ‘Summer Girl’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Now I’m In It’ and ‘The Steps’, the trio’s upcoming song will arrive this coming Thursday (May 21) – check out the post below.

Initially due to arrive in April, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ had been pushed back to some point “later this summer” due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Late last month, however, the group confirmed that the record would be arriving in June.

“The original plan was to release [‘Women in Music Pt. III’] later on this summer well fuck that we are gonna release it on june 26th, just in time for summer we can’t wait,” the band explained.

Meanwhile, Haim recently launched a series of weekly online dance classes for fans on Zoom. For its first edition, the sisters taught viewers the choreography for their ‘Something To Tell You‘ single ‘Want You Back’.

The remaining Haim Zoom Dance Class dates are as follows:

May 24 – ‘Little Of Your Love’

May 31 – ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’

June 7 – ‘I Know Alone’