Hear a snippet of new Kanye West song, ‘Brothers’

It soundtracks a trailer for the second season of BET show 'Tales'



A snippet of a new Kanye West track, ‘Brothers’, has emerged. The song soundtracks a new trailer for the second season of BET drama Tales.

The minute-long trailer opens with a blast from the past: Audio of comedian DeRay Davis shouting “Mr. West!”, as heard on ‘Wake Up Mr. West’ from the rapper’s 2005 album, ‘Late Registration.’

The snippet of ‘Brothers’ that then plays features West singing, not rapping, over a simple drumbeat. “We’ll be brothers forever, forever,” he goes. “What happens to one of us happens to us together, together.” Hear it below:

The song, People reports, features Charlie Wilson and was co-produced by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo, who is the creator of Tales. It will feature in the show’s season 2 premiere episode on July 2 and be part of the series’ soundtrack. It’s unclear if the song will appear on ‘Yandhi’, West’s next album, which has been delayed multiple times.

‘Brothers’ will be West’s first release since his 2018 album, ‘Ye’, though he has appeared on many other songs as a guest, including ‘Puppet’ by Tyler, the Creator, ‘Mixed Personalities’ by YNW Melly and ‘I Love It’ by Lil Pump. West recently previewed another new song, ‘Water’, at his Sunday Service performance at Coachella.