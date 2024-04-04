IVE drop bewitching teaser for second EP, ‘IVE SWITCH’

K-pop girl group IVE have announced their upcoming second EP, titled ‘IVE SWITCH’.

IVE have released a cryptic teaser for ‘IVE SWITCH’ on social media, which features jewels coming together to form a a magic wand that opens a spell book. Later, the same wand is used is a key to open a house-shaped lock, which turns the book into a metal box.

‘IVE SWITCH’ will be released on April 29. More information about the project, including its tracklist and lead single, is expected in the coming weeks. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The upcoming release of ‘IVE SWITCH’ will come about half a year after the girl group’s first EP, ‘I’VE MINE’, which was release in October 2023. In a glowing four-star review of the project, NME‘s Crystal Bell said that there is “an acute sense of growth and girlishness that permeates [the release]”.

Last year, IVE also released their first studio album, titled ‘I’VE IVE’. The record was later named one of the best album of 2023 by NME, with album cuts ‘Blue Blood’ and ‘I AM’ also features on NME‘s list of the best K-pop songs of 2023.

Earlier this year, IVE teamed up with Saweetie on a remake of Icona Pop’s hit 2023 single, ‘All Night’. Group member Wonyoung has since spoken about what it was like working with Saweetie, saying that she “freaked out” when she learned of the collaboration.

