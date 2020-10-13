Jason Derulo has been added to Rock In Rio Lisbon’s 2021 line-up

Jason Derulo has been added to the line-up for next year’s Rock In Rio Lisbon event.

The festival, which was due to take place over two consecutive weekends over June 20-21 and 27-28 this year, was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the initially confirmed acts have been carried over to 2021, including Post Malone, Liam Gallagher Foo Fighters, The National and Black Eyed Peas.

Next year’s event will now be held on the weekends of June 19-20 and June 26-27 with Derulo performing on the same day as Post Malone on June 27.

He joins previously announced acts Duran Duran, A-ha and Bush for the bash. Tickets will go on general sale tomorrow (October 14) at 10am from here and you can see the full line-up below.

Any tickets already purchased for this summer’s event will remain valid for 2021.

Meanwhile, the event also recently launched the #GoodVibesPortugal movement across social media, where music fans all over Portugal have been sharing their favourite festival moments and messages of positivity, with Rock in Rio projecting some of the most creative content on to city-centre buildings and Portuguese landmarks.

NME took the trip to the Brazil edition last year for a colossal festival we called “the maddest, most OTT festival out there”, while 2018’s Lisbon bash saw sets from The Killers, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Muse.

Meanwhile, BTS recently contributed to a remix of Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo‘s viral hit ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ earlier this month.