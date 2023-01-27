Jeff Goldblum unveils details of new EP ‘Plays With Others’ featuring Kelly Clarkson and Mattiel

Jeff Goldblum has today (January 27) unveiled details of a new EP called ‘Plays With Others’.

The actor and musician’s next EP will be released on March 24 via Decca Records and features a host of collaborations including Kelly Clarkson and Mattiel.

The first single from the project is Goldblum’s collaboration with Mattiel Brown of rock band Mattiel, ‘Moon River’.

Speaking about the collaboration, Brown said: “I’m thrilled to be working with a like-minded artist of Jeff Goldblum’s incomparable calibre. I couldn’t have imagined this outcome from penning some lyrics about an old boyfriend, but the stars seem to have aligned themselves.”

You can listen to the track here:

A statement about the new EP reads: “Goldblum together with his long-time band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, delivers sheer joy with his idiosyncratic take on a collection of standards that, for Jeff, are amongst the best songs ever written. Here, the actor yet again brings his on-screen charisma and eccentricities to the keys, with a groove that is totally unique.”

Speaking about the new EP, Goldblum said: “The experience of collaborating with these fantastic singers has made me feel that I have revealed myself to myself, and has left me utterly drenched and purged.”

Other collaborators on the album include Rodrigo Amarante and Freda Payne. You can see the full track list here:

‘Plays With Others’ track list

A Baptist Beat (Instr.) Don’t’ Fence Me In / Strollin’ – Featuring Kelly Clarkson Moon River – Featuring Mattiel Brown In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning (Instr.) I Wanna Be Around – Featuring Rodrigo Amarante Lazy Afternoon – Featuring Freda Payne

Last year, Goldblum and Sam Neill shared a new duet from the Jurassic World: Dominion set.

The pair, who starred together the original 1993 film, reprised their roles of Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dr. Alan Grant in the sequel alongside Laura Dern, who is returning as Dr. Ellie Sattler.

Taking on The Everly Brothers‘ ‘Bye Bye Love’ in a clip called ‘The Lost Goldblum Tapes #3’, it’s the third time the actors have come together for a duet, with Goldblum playing the piano and Neill strumming his ukulele.

Sharing the duet on Instagram, Neill captioned the clip: “In which the brilliant #everlybrothers get a thoroughly undeserved shredding. Oh dear.”

Neill and Goldblum previously teamed up to sing an array of several classic songs, including ‘I Remember You’ and ‘A Fine Romance’.

The first clip featured Neill and Goldblum tackling the song ‘I Remember You’, which was originally performed by Dorothy Lamour in 1942’s The Fleet’s In. In another video, the pair sang Swing Time‘s ‘A Fine Romance’, before they also covered My Fair Lady‘s ‘I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face’ in another post.