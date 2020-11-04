John Lydon doubles down on Trump support in bizarre interview: “He is the only hope”

John Lydon has doubled down on his support for Donald Trump in a bizarre rant, hours after polls closed in the U.S. election.

The Sex Pistols singer appeared on Good Morning Britain today (November 4) to voice his support for Trump, with the U.S. election result currently on a knife-edge.

Appearing live from his Los Angeles home, he told the ITV show: “I’m working-class English, it makes complete sense to me to vote for a person who actually talks about my kind of people.”

He added: “Trump’s not a politician. He’s never claimed to be. How unusually, exceptionally wonderful is that for people like me?

“We’re bored with your intellectual left-wing ideas. We can’t take more of ya. You talk twaddle. Everything you do, you just miss the point of who the general population are…”

His comments came shortly after Trump claimed he had won and confirmed he would seek Supreme Court action to prevent the further counting of votes.

Raising his voice over presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, Lydon said: “It does NOTHING for these people. NOTHING.

“And this is why they now support him so loyally because he is the only hope.”

At the time of writing, Trump is narrowly losing to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, but has scooped victory in key states including Texas and Florida. It is expected that it could take until Friday for a final result to be confirmed.

Earlier in the night, both Twitter and Facebook flagged posts by the President after he claimed that the Democrats were “trying to steal the election”.

Elsewhere, Kanye West has conceded a loss and a group of congresswomen including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been re-elected.