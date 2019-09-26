Josh Homme announces star-studded line-up for ‘Desert Sessions’ volumes 11 and 12

Matt Berry as well as members of Royal Blood, Scissor Sisters, Warpaint, ZZ Top and more are on board for ' Arrivederci Despair' and 'Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels'

Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme has revealed full details of his new ‘Desert Sessions’ project – featuring the likes of comedian and musician Matt Berry as well as members of Royal Blood, ZZ Top, Scissor Sisters, Warpaint and many more.

The Desert Sessions was a collective of musicians led by Homme between 1997-2003 which saw the release of 10 records. The final instalment of The Desert Sessions – Volume 10: ‘I Heart Disco’ was released in September 2003. During that time, Josh worked on The Desert Sessions with the likes of PJ Harvey, Mark Lanegan, Twiggy Ramirez, former QOTSA bandmate Nick Oliveri, Dean Ween, Eagles Of Death Metal‘s Jesse Hughes and Brant Bjork.

Now, it’s been confirmed that ‘The Desert Sessions Vols. 11 and 12’ (a/k/a respectively as ‘Arrivederci Despair’ and ‘Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels’) will be released October 25 on Matador Records.

This time, Homme recruited Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), Mike Kerr (Royal Blood), Carla Azar (Autolux, Jack White), Les Claypool (Primus), Matt Sweeney and Matt Berry (star of The IT Crowd, Garth Merenghi’s Darkplace, What We Do in the Shadows, Toast of London) as well as Libby Grace andTöôrnst Hülpft.

Watch the Liam Lynch directed interview trailer below, and pre-order it here.

A synopsis of the project reads:

“The results are eight new songs that embody the legacy of freedom from expectations and inhibitions that stretches back to 1997, when Homme led a first retreat to the Joshua Tree desert. What began as a casual writing and recording session amongst friends—isolated from daily distractions and comforts—has since become a possibly infinite body of work. Now spanning 12 volumes over the course of two decades (and a total of two documented live performances), The Desert Sessions has featured some of music’s most cherished icons—past players have included Polly Harvey, Mark Lanegan, Josh Freese, Dean Ween, among many others—deliberately removing themselves from their comfort zones and working together to create some of their most relaxed yet challenging work.”

The full tracklist for ‘Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12’ is:

Move Together (lead vocal: Billy F. Gibbons)

Noses in Roses, Forever (lead vocal: Joshua Homme)

Far East for the Trees

If You Run (lead vocal: Libby Grace)

Crucifire (lead vocal: Mike Kerr)

Chic Tweetz (vocals: Töôrnst Hülpft, Matt Berry)

Something You Can’t See (lead vocal: Jake Shears)

Easier Said Than Done (lead vocal: Joshua Homme)

This clarifies the truth what ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons said when he revealed that he had been working with QOTSA on their ‘Villains’ follow-up. The singer also explained that Grohl was taking part in the sessions, with the Foos frontman last playing with QOTSA on 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’.

“You know, I never fucking mentioned that I’m on the new Queens record,” Grohl told NME. “I’m not on the new Queens record. “You know what Josh and I have been doing together? Riding motorcycles and eating waffles. That’s it. Let me tell you, it’s a fun morning. We’ve done it more than a few times and it’s pretty fucking great.”

However, the musician explained that he does “wish” he was playing on Queens’ LP. “I fucking love playing with Josh,” he added. “He’s one of my best friends, but at the moment it’s just motorcycles and waffles.”

Grohl added that he was keen to reunite with Homme for Them Crooked Vultures – adding that they were “the best rock n’ roll band I’ve ever been in”.