Six simultaneously released singles in a bid for chart dominance

Six popular female K-pop acts – Mamamoo, AOA, (G)I-DLE, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl and 2NE1’s Park Bom – have dropped new singles at the same time in a head-to-head battle for dominance on the South Korean music charts.

The unprecedented simultaneous release, the first time such a feat has been attempted in K-pop, is part of the idols’ participation on the South Korean television competition Queendom.

Sales and streams of the songs will help bolster the acts’ overall placing on the show, which pits the singers against one another to “determine the real number one” girl group. Check out the songs here.

The musicians are set to debut the tracks live on the show’s finale, which airs October 31 on the South Korean network cable Mnet. Aside from the new singles, the artists have covered several popular songs for the show: Mamamoo’s Hwasa and Kei of Lovelyz teamed up on a duet of Billie Eilish’s ‘Wish You Were Gay’, while Park Bom dropped a touching rendition of Taeyang’s ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’.

In other K-pop news, international sensations BTS recently dropped a remix of ‘Make It Right’, featuring American singer Lauv. The original version of the song first appeared on the boyband’s ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ EP, which NME‘s Rhian Daly noted for “impressively and cohesively [flying] from genre to genre” in a four-star review.